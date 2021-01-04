EDMONTON -- The nomination process for aspiring candidates for Edmonton's Oct. 18 municipal election kicked off Monday morning.

As of 9 a.m., Edmontonians wanting to run for mayor, councillor, or trustee for the Edmonton School Division the Edmonton Catholic Separate School Division can submit their applications for candidacy.

"This process does look a little bit different," Edmonton Returning Officer Aileen Giesbrecht told media during a video conference Monday.

In 2017, aspiring candidates had only one day to submit their applications, but due to limitations caused by COVID-19 this year, they will have until Sept. 20.

Nominations will be accepted on all business days.

Before submitting their applications, aspiring candidates will first need to register online.

The Returning Officer for the 2021 Edmonton election told media Monday that at least three people had already thrown their hats in the ring.

The city has made a livestream from the city hall nomination room available online, so voters can watch aspiring candidates hand in their applications.

Applications can be filed either in-person at city hall, by appointment only, or sent in by mail or courier.

A $500-deposit along with 100 original, non-electronic signatures of support are needed to be listed as an Edmonton mayoral candidate.

Aspiring city councillor candidates need to leave a $100-deposit and include 25 original signatures with their applications in order to be listed.

According to Giesbrecht, the online candidates list will be kept as up-to-date as possible.

For now, the city will only be able to accept cash, cheque or money order for payment.

Giesbrecht said a change to the electionbylaw to allow electronic payment is in the works.

A virtual information session will be held Jan. 20 for potential candidates.

Aspiring candidates are allowed to collect up to $5,000 in donations in 2021, only after their candidacy has been approved.

According to Giesbrecht, 3,000 employees will be tasked with overseeing the democratic process on election day.

NEW WARD NAMES, BOUNDARIES

Last fall, city council redrew Edmonton's ward boundaries' map and gave each of the 12 wards new Indigenous names.

