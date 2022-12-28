'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out

Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.

Calgary however, needs some attention, Alberta's premier told 6 p.m. anchor Erin Isfeld during a sit-down conversation on Dec. 14.

The premier's comments came when she was asked how she plans to appeal to Edmonton voters ahead of the May 29 election.

"I think, in some ways, Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary when you look at some of the issues we've had to address in Calgary," Smith said.

"One is trying to assist in getting an events centre built. I mean, it's been such a wonderful gentrification project in downtown Edmonton that I think it would be a real shame if we lost that battle of Alberta. So if we can lend a hand in helping [Calgary and the Flames] to get together to come to an agreement, we'd like to do that."

Smith didn't say whether or not she's willing to use Alberta tax dollars for part of the bill for a new arena.

The NDP holds all but one seat in Edmonton. The UCP holds all but three seats in Calgary.

The last time the NDP held power in Alberta, it was partly due to winning 15 seats in Calgary.

For months, polls have stated the NDP is ahead in Edmonton, the UCP is a clear favourite in rural Alberta, and the parties are close in Calgary.

"We also have a road in Calgary, Deerfoot Trail, that becomes a part of the Calgary infrastructure as soon as our ring road is completed, which isn't completed yet. I think the Edmonton system is complete so we're a little bit behind in Calgary. So that needs to be upgraded because we have to hand it back in better condition," Smith said.

"So some of it, really, is that Edmonton is a bit further ahead on some of those things and we just have to make sure that we can close some of the gaps. But I'm absolutely open to hearing if there are any pressures in both of our cities."

The premier applauded economic development in the capital region, including major investments from Dow Chemical and Air Products and the work of Edmonton Global, calling those efforts "amazing" and "inspirational."

"I think the Edmonton International Airport now has more direct flights then they had prior to COVID, which I think is also supporting the growth in Edmonton as a business centre, an attractor of not only tourism, but business investment," Smith said.

As for how she plans to make Edmonton better, she pointed to the new Public Safety and Community Response Task Force, which aims to reduce crime and social disorder in the downtown core and transit system. She did not mention any new infrastructure projects in the capital.

'EDMONTON WILL BE SEWN UP BY THE NDP'

Smith's comments provide insight into her election strategy, said a Calgary-based political scientist who reviewed them, adding they confirm what many polls are predicting.

"She acknowledges that Edmonton will be sewn up by the NDP and Calgary will be the battle ground," Duane Bratt told CTV News Edmonton.

"So what does that mean? Will that mean Santa Claus is coming to Calgary with money for an arena and revitalizing Deerfoot Trail? I think that's what it indicates."

Bratt said the polls he's seen show the UCP trails the NDP by about five to 10 per cent in central-Calgary ridings, so he's not surprised to see the southern city getting attention from Smith.

Still, he sees risk in that strategy.

"I could just imagine what the reaction would be in Edmonton, by the Oilers, by Daryl Katz, if somehow there is provincial money for an arena," Bratt said, pointing out Alberta provided no direct contribution to Edmonton's Rogers Place.

"It's the ring around Edmonton that the NDP is focusing on and that's another battle ground area: Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Leduc. And are they going to see favoritism towards Calgary?"

Political scientist Lori Williams was also not surprised by Smith's statements.

"Danielle Smith and previous conservative governments have thought that Edmonton has limited value in terms of picking up votes and certainly seats. It may be that she's signaling she doesn't expect [Edmonton-South West MLA] Kaycee Madu to retain his seat," she said.

"In any case, she knows that where she really needs to pick up seats is in Calgary and so that's why she's focusing on programs or concerns that may be of concern to Calgarians."

Smith also answered questions about her sovereignty act, emergency room wait times and insurance rates. The interview is posted to the top of this article.