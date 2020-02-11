EDMONTON -- The city's newest facility has many features, but it's who it's named for the matters most.

The Kathleen Andrews transit garage, named after the city's first female bus driver, was officially unveiled in northeast Edmonton today.

"She was just a tiny little British woman but she would always stand up for herself," said Lisa Andrews, Kathleen's daughter.

Kathleen Andrews began working with the Edmonton Transit Service in 1973 as part of its complaints department. At the time, there had never been a female bus driver in Edmonton.

Two year later, she changed that, becoming the first woman to take the wheel of a city bus after rules around height and strength requirements were relaxed.

"She asked to become a bus driver as it doubled her wage back then," said Lisa Andrews.

Lisa's mother was a pioneer, but she also faced resistance.

"Passengers refused to ride her bus ... her male colleagues refused to work with her," said Andrews.

Forty-five years later, Lisa has followed in her mother's footsteps as an ETS employee.

Kathleen Andrews retired in 1998 and died in 2013.

But her daughter says the new garage will preserve her legacy.

"It's a dream come true ... Women need this."

With files from Matt Marshall