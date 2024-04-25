Person rescued from burning balcony of downtown Edmonton apartment building

One person was rescued from a burning building in Edmonton on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building at Jasper Avenue and 110 Street at 1:51 p.m.

A second alarm was called in at 1:56 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a suite in the front of the building and smoke billowed into the sky.

A person on a balcony could be heard screaming for help before being rescued by a ladder truck.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed that one person was taken to hospital.