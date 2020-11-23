EDMONTON -- Edmonton's Food Bank is hoping to build up its inventory for the holiday season after the ongoing pandemic affected many of its 2020 events.

The food bank's Festive Campaign has set a target of 250,000 kg of food and $1.7 million in monetary donations to help sustain the services the food bank provides such as meals and food hampers to people in need.

Organizers hope the campaign will help carry the charity through the holiday season as well as into the new year, a time when unemployment is traditionally higher.

Marjorie Bencz, executive director of Edmonton’s Food Bank, told CTV News Edmonton the need is currently high, partially due to how COVID-19 has changed fundraising events.

"We have relied heavily on special events and food drives to raise food and funds for Edmonton's Food Bank, and unfortunately all of those have changed in the context of the pandemic."

The organization is now waiting for a decision on how Candy Cane Lane, one of Edmonton's largest food bank fundraisers of the year, will operate.

"It's a big one. It's a few weeks off, and again it will depend on what the organizers and what precautions need to be taken."

The Festive Campaign runs until Jan. 8, 2021. Edmontonions can donate food at local grocery stores and can make monitory donations on the food bank's website.