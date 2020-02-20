EDMONTON -- The 100 Street Funicular, which connects Edmonton's downtown to the river valley, has been recognized with a National Urban Design Award.

The Mechanized River Valley Access project was one of six Award of Excellence recipients.

"A beautifully-conceived ensemble of built structures, open spaces, and public art that successfully connects Edmonton's downtown to the river valley," one jury member wrote. "How the project also integrates various existing infrastructure, such as the pedestrian/cycling paths and the vehicular roadways, into a cohesive threshold experience is remarkable."

The biannual awards were established by the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, the Canadian Institute of Planners and the Canadian Society of Landscape Architects.

Designed by DIALOG, the project has been recognized with several design and engineering awards since it was completed in 2017.