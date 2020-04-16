EDMONTON -- St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church is stepping into the land development industry.

The church hopes its empty lot on the southwest corner of Jasper Avenue and 114 Street will soon be home to a new retail space.

If approved, the 16,000 square foot piece of land will host a three-storey commercial building dubbed ’14.’

The building would boast 44,000 square feet of floor space across three floors, and include underground parking.

The land was purchased by Edmonton’s Greek Orthodox Community 75 years ago for $2,745.

“Our grandparents came here, bought this piece of land,” the church’s realtor, Chris Karampelas, told CTV News Edmonton by video chat.

“It was really good to us for a long period of time and we think it’s on us now to take this piece of real estate and utilize it and showcase something that our future generation will have,” he said.

Edmonton’s Greek Orthodox Church’s former building sat on the land until the church moved to its current location on 124 Street in the early 1990s.

After that, a portion of the Edmonton Motors dealership occupied the lot.

The dealership decided to move and its lease expired December of last year.

The Greek Orthodox Church hopes to break ground on the project by fall of this year.

The development is awaiting approval from the City of Edmonton.