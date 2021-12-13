Edmonton's mask bylaw remains in effect as councillors create triggers for review

A person walks through a spot of light while wearing a mask to help the stop of COVID-19 during the world pandemic, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson A person walks through a spot of light while wearing a mask to help the stop of COVID-19 during the world pandemic, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories