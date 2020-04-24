EDMONTON -- Data on COVID-19 is largely focused on the international, national or provincial level, but statistics compiled by CTV News illustrate how the coronavirus is affecting Edmonton and its communities in recent weeks.

The province initially began providing hyper-local data in mid-March through an interactive map. But, technical difficulties limited how often, and at what level of detail, it was updated.

Since April 9, the map has been consistently refreshed with both city-specific and neighbourhood-specific statistics on COVID-19 deaths, active cases and recoveries, barring a two-day outage on April 15 and 16 due to a power outage and electrical fire at the province's data site.

The graphs below were compiled based on city-specific and neighbourhood data drawn from the province’s map, which divides the city of Edmonton into 15 health sub-zones.

Cases are attributed to the sub-zone of a patient’s primary residence.

The province often revises data, and reclassifies cases to other health zones or sub-zones which can cause an apparent drop in cases for a given location.

Many of the cases have so far been found in the city's north side, in part due to the outbreak at the Shepherd's Care Kensington care home in the Northgate sub-zone. Bonnie Doon, Twin Brooks and West Jasper Place have also seen more than 25 cases each.

Scroll down or follow the links below to see data on your Edmonton neighbourhood or surrounding community.

If your area isn’t listed here, visit the province’s own interactive map for the latest case status. You can find more data and graphics on the COVID-19 situation across Alberta here.

