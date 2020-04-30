EDMONTON -- An Edmonton salon has been ordered to close after Alberta Health Services found evidence that it was in violation of the orders issued by Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to close to the public during a public emergency.

Sala Salon at 127 Street and 139 Avenue was ordered to close its doors on April 15 until the emergency orders are lifted.

AHS issued two similar orders for two hair care business in Strathmore.

So far AHS has issued 21 orders related to COVID-19.