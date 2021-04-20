EDMONTON -- Edmonton public and Catholic schools are shifting junior high and high school students online for the next two weeks.

Edmonton Public Schools and Edmonton Catholic Schools made a joint request to the province and announced the move Tuesday afternoon.

“I understand this is difficult news to many students, parents and teachers, as in-classroom learning has significant benefits," said Adriana LaGrange, Alberta's education minister. "However, due to operational concerns, this temporary shift is necessary to ensure learning can continue.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there are COVID-19 outbreaks at 567 schools across Alberta.

On April 14, Edmonton Public Schools had 49 cases, and 1,200 students and 155 staff in quarantine. On Tuesday, those numbers spiked to 130 cases, and 3,275 students and 403 staff self-isolating.

Teacher shortages were a factor in the decision for both school districts.

In a statement, Edmonton Catholic Schools said: "Over the last week, our Division has seen a significant number of students and staff in isolation in those grades, a shortage of teaching staff available to deliver in-person learning, and a substantial rise in COVID-19 cases in the community."

Online learning begins on Thursday for two weeks.

Calgary and Fort McMurray school districts already shifted junior high and high school students to online learning last week.