EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton schools to host events Friday for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

    Edmonton Public Schools hosted an elder, dance and musical performers, and division representatives at Victoria School's Eva O. Howard Theatre on Sept. 27, 2024, ahead of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. The event was broadcast to all public schools. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Public Schools hosted an elder, dance and musical performers, and division representatives at Victoria School's Eva O. Howard Theatre on Sept. 27, 2024, ahead of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. The event was broadcast to all public schools. (Cam Wiebe / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Many students in Edmonton will spend Friday honouring the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

    Edmonton Public Schools hosted an elder, dance and musical performers, and division representatives at Victoria School's Eva O. Howard Theatre in the morning. The event was broadcast to all public schools.

    NAIT will lower its flags in memory of residential school victims and survivors in a ceremony at noon. It is also selling merchandise in support of the Orange Shirt Society, the organizers behind Orange Shirt Day.

    Sept. 30 is recognized by Canada as the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

    According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, more than 150,000 children were forced to attend the church-run residential schools between 1931 and 1996. Although an exact number is not known, thousands of youth died at the schools and many suffered from different types of abuse.

    The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada has concluded the schools were a "government-sponsored attempt to destroy Aboriginal cultures and languages."

    More to come… 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News