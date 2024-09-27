Edmonton schools to host events Friday for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

Many students in Edmonton will spend Friday honouring the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Edmonton Public Schools hosted an elder, dance and musical performers, and division representatives at Victoria School's Eva O. Howard Theatre in the morning. The event was broadcast to all public schools.

NAIT will lower its flags in memory of residential school victims and survivors in a ceremony at noon. It is also selling merchandise in support of the Orange Shirt Society, the organizers behind Orange Shirt Day.

Sept. 30 is recognized by Canada as the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, more than 150,000 children were forced to attend the church-run residential schools between 1931 and 1996. Although an exact number is not known, thousands of youth died at the schools and many suffered from different types of abuse.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada has concluded the schools were a "government-sponsored attempt to destroy Aboriginal cultures and languages."

