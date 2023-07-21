Edmonton senior, bruised and bloodied by 'pit bull,' worried about city animal control
Steven Katryniuk, 70, is concerned about how long it took emergency crews to help him after he was attacked by a neighbour’s dog, which he describes as a 90-pound "pit bull."
Katryniuk, sitting bloodied in the grass, says paramedics told him to hold on to the dog himself until animal control arrived, even though he claims they didn't get there for about an hour after the 911 call was made.
"This happened at about 4:30 in the afternoon and animal control showed up about 6 p.m.," he told CTV News Edmonton Friday.
"I was worried for my own safety, and anybody else's in the neighbourhood. Right next to [the scene] is small kids, and who knows what is going to happen with those small kids? They were out playing."
The attack happened on Tuesday in the front yard of Katryniuk's neighbours. They live in southeast Edmonton near 32 Avenue and 45A Street.
Katryniuk said his neighbours have three dogs and the two "friendly" ones were running loose for about two or three hours.
He believes the family is away in British Columbia, and the dogs are being watched by a friend, so he attempted to help.
"I went over to see if I could find a gate to put them in the backyard, [but I] didn't see one," he recalled.
"As I'm coming back on the sidewalk from the southside of the house, this pitbull comes through an open window and it came straight at me."
"I tried grabbing the collar, because I know if you grab the collar, you've got control of the dog. Well, in the meantime it bit me. Once I grabbed the collar, it lunged backwards and pulled me right down on the ground."
He was able to get to his knees and hold the dog by the collar, twisting it when the dog became more aggressive. He eventually managed to get his cell phone out of his pocket. He called his wife at 4:49 p.m. and told her to call 911.
Steven Katryniuk shows his injuries on July 21, 2023 after he was attacked by a dog in southeast Edmonton. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
'THE SCENE WAS UNSAFE': AHS
Alberta Health Services says its dispatch received the call at 5:03 p.m. and paramedics arrived at 5:11 p.m., but they didn't immediately treat Katryniuk.
"They arrived on scene knowing the dog was still agitated and the scene was unsafe. Paramedics are not permitted to knowingly put themselves in danger, and there are protocols to protect them," AHS spokesperson Kristi Bland told CTV News Edmonton.
As he held on to the dog, Katryniuk said his neighbours were expressing concern about how much blood he was losing and how much time it was taking for animal control to arrive.
"Eventually, Bill the neighbour got a rope, made a noose out of it. And he threw the noose towards me and tied the other end to a tree," he said.
Although Katryniuk was terrified the dog would slip the noose and hurt someone else, he eventually let go of the animal.
"The neck on a pitbull is the size of the head, basically, and I didn't want that noose to slide off," he said.
"As soon as I let it go, it went berserk…I just backed off slowly."
Katryniuk showed six places he was bitten on both of his arms. AHS said he was treated at the scene at 5:25 p.m., 22 minutes after the 911 call was received.
He went to the hospital in Sherwood Park and said he waited until about midnight for shots and bandages, not arriving home until about 1 a.m.
Steven Katryniuk, 70, holds onto a dog that attacked him in southeast Edmonton on July 18, 2023. (Supplied)
DOG OWNER FACING PRIOR CHARGES TOO
Katryniuk says he personally knows a friendly pit bull and believes "it's all in the way you raise the animal" but feels it's too late for the dog that attacked him.
"I hope it gets euthanized. But according to animal control, if the owners have the money to get the fine paid, which is quite hefty I understand, they can get the dog back," Katryniuk said.
A spokesperson for the city said the owner of the dog, whom he did not name, is now facing three fines in the Katryniuk attack.
"One for causing physical injury, another for failing to control or leash the dog, and a third for not having a valid dog license," Chris Webster told CTV News Edmonton.
Webster said the dog and its owner have a "prior history of similar incidents" and other charges are currently before the courts. Still, he acknowledged there's a chance the dog is returned to Katryniuk's neighbour.
"If convictions are obtained through the court process, the dog in question will be subject to bylaw restrictions, including mandatory leashing and muzzling in public spaces, higher fines for future bylaw violations, scheduled residential site inspections from Animal Control Peace Officers and higher annual pet license fee," Webster wrote.
Edmonton is "currently facing a substantial increase in complaints regarding dog attacks," Webster said, so officials are encouraging owners to "take responsibility" for their animals by maintaining control, getting pet training and making sure they have a valid license.
As for how long it took animal control officers to arrive at the scene and help Katryniuk, Webster did not immediately return a phone call or email inquiry.
CTV News Edmonton knocked on the door of the house where the dog came from in an attempt to speak with the owner but there was no answer.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
B.C. Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP launch tip line, release additional photos
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Calgary
-
'No one will help us': Calgary family calls on wildlife officers for support after four bobcats inhabit their backyard
A northwest Calgary family is calling on authorities for help and expressing concerns for the safety of nearby pets and children after four bobcats moved into their backyard this week.
-
2027 North American Indigenous Games to be held in Calgary
Calgary has been chosen to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), something that Tourism Calgary is extremely happy about.
-
71 homes, airport on evacuation alert due to Cranbrook, B.C., wildfire
A wildfire that's already more than 2,500 hectares in size is now threatening dozens more homes and an international airport near the city of Cranbrook, B.C.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police asking for help in search for missing 12-year-old
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
-
Sask. community marks 1 year since drowning death of 5-year-old
Saskatchewan’s Red Earth Cree Nation marked the one-year anniversary since the death of five-year-old Frank Young.
Regina
-
TikTok account impersonating Regina police has been deactivated, RPS say
A fraudulent TikTok account claiming to be the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been deactivated, Regina police said on Twitter.
-
Heat warnings issued in southwest Sask. with hot weekend expected across province
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southwest Saskatchewan on Friday, but a hot weekend is expected for much of the province.
-
Sask. teachers feel province not bargaining on classroom size and complexity issues
As negotiations for a new contract continue between the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) and the province, teachers are claiming that their concerns with classroom size and complexity are not being met.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued for N.S., downpours and thunderstorms bring risk of flash flooding
A rainfall warning calling for downpours with rain totals of 40 to 70+ mm has been issued by Environment Canada for the Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia.
-
Upper Tantallon-area community shares wildfire criticisms and suggestions with officials
Residents affected by the Upper Tantallon-area wildfire aired their concerns to politicians and other officials at a public meeting Thursday night.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man’s killing
A third man has been charged with first-degree murder after a man was shot and killed Dieppe, N.B., last month.
Toronto
-
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
-
Food delivery driver was lured to Mississauga property before deadly carjacking, police say
Police say a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga earlier this month was lured by suspects to the site where he was violently attacked in a deadly carjacking.
-
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Montreal
-
Former Mountie charged with foreign interference involving Chinese government
A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference, accused of helping the Chinese government 'identify and intimidate' an individual.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch ends in Montreal, but rainfall warning remains
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
-
More money for Montreal supervised drug-use sites as city deals with addiction issues
Quebec is boosting funding for supervised consumption sites in Montreal in an effort to prevent overdoses as the city grapples with homelessness and a rise in suspected drug-related deaths.
Ottawa
-
Transit riders must wait until at least Monday for O-Train return-to-service plan
The O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend and on Monday as the investigation continues into the axle bearing issue discovered on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.
-
Brockville piercing studio under scrutiny for cleaning techniques
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has identified LUX Tattoo and Piercing Brockville for improper cleaning and sanitization.
-
Motorcycle crashes into a house in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Baseline Road at Farlane Boulevard at 5 p.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario’s first bunny café opens in Belwood
A food truck in Belwood is offering up a hopping good time for customers.
-
'The word has been spreading': Paris hair salon offers free hair styling to people donating hair for cancer patients
Donating one lock at a time for a good cause is the focus of one southwestern Ontario hair salon.
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
-
Testing reveals some buildings in Sudbury have elevated radiation levels
While there is no immediate danger, recent testing found elevated radiation levels in buildings owned by Greater Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid following deadly Manitoba prison riot
Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly riot at the Manitoba prison earlier this week.
-
Manitoba premier defends decision to not search landfill for bodies of homicide victims
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s decision to not search the Prairie Green Landfill is based on safety issues outlined in a feasibility study, despite experts coming forward this week saying the risks could be minimized.
-
'This is where we wanted to do something': The Stanley Cup makes a stop in Brandon
One of the most iconic trophies in sports made its way to Brandon on Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP launch tip line, release additional photos
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
-
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
-
Suspect sought in Kelowna armed robbery, RCMP say
Mounties are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery unfolded at a Kelowna business early Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 24, struck by suspected impaired driver in wrong-way crash dies in Nanaimo hospital
A 24-year-old man who was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down a divided highway near Nanaimo has died. The victim has been identified as Reid Davidson, a former Vancouver Island University student.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings as major vessel out of service between Victoria, Vancouver
The Coastal Celebration is hardly living up to its name. The BC Ferries vessel is out of action for repairs to its propulsion system, meaning the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route is down one vessel, with eight cancelled sailings each day, until it's fixed.
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.