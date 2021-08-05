Advertisement
Edmonton sets record for most 30-degree days
Published Thursday, August 5, 2021 2:43PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, August 5, 2021 2:43PM MDT
EDMONTON -- 2021 now has more 30-degree days in Edmonton than any other summer on record.
Dating back to the late 1800s, only nine other years have had 10+ days where the temperature hit 30.0 or hotter.
Thursday afternoon became Edmonton's 15th day above that mark — eclipsing the previous record of 14 days from 1961.
On average, Edmonton gets four 30-degree days per year.
In the past five years:
- 2020 had two
- 2019 had one
- 2018 had seven
- 2017 had six
- 2016 had one
That's 17 days of 30-degree heat in the past five years COMBINED.
Edmonton may get to 17 this summer, as temperatures are forecast to climb to around 30 again next week.
