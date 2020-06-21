EDMONTON -- Reports from hockey insiders suggest that Edmonton has made the shortlist of potential hub cities for when the NHL season resumes later this summer.

One report, from TSN hockey insider Pierre Lebrun says the league has shortened the list from 10 to six, with Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver being shortlisted.

My understanding is that the NHL has cut the list of Hub cities to 6 teams from the original 10. The list still includes all three Canadian cities. My sense is Vancouver and Edmonton rank ahead of Toronto. Obviously Vegas remains in the mix. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 20, 2020

The Edmonton Oilers are not commenting at this time, saying they have not received any official information from the league.

The NHL wants training camp to start July 10, followed by playoffs.

Two hub cities would host the playoff teams over a series of weeks before a Stanley Cup winner is announced.

A decision on the final cities is expected to be announced in coming days.

Provincial and state health regulations would have to be followed.