EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Stingers announce 'expanded' 2025 schedule

    Edmonton Stingers playing the Saskatchewan Rattlers in an undated file photo. (Courtesy: Edmonton Stingers) Edmonton Stingers playing the Saskatchewan Rattlers in an undated file photo. (Courtesy: Edmonton Stingers)
    Share

    The Edmonton Stingers announced their expanded 2025 schedule this week.

    Next year's season will feature 24 regular season basketball games for the Stingers, with 12 home games for fans to experience at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League's (CEBL) seventh season runs from May to mid August with games being scheduled with more days in between than in previous years.

    "The expanded schedule is exciting because it means that every team in the CEBL will make the trip to Edmonton over the course of the summer," said Stingers head coach and general manager Jordan Baker in a news release.

    Baker also said the schedule will see the Stingers play two additional home games, with seven 4 p.m. games for the 2025 season, adding "it’s great for families and basketball fans of all ages."

    The local team will partake in the CEBL opener on May 11 playing the Calgary Surge on home court at 4 p.m.

    On July 1, the Stingers will host the Montreal Alliance as part of the league's Canada Day Triple Header.

    Edmonton will have back-to-back home games playing the Niagara River Lions on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. and on Aug. 10 against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at 4 p.m.

    Fans can purchase season tickets and flex packs to the upcoming 2025 season by calling the head office at 1-877-846-4377, by email, or through the team's website.

    The full Edmonton Stingers schedule is available here.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News