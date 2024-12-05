Edmonton Stingers announce 'expanded' 2025 schedule

The Edmonton Stingers announced their expanded 2025 schedule this week.

Next year's season will feature 24 regular season basketball games for the Stingers, with 12 home games for fans to experience at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League's (CEBL) seventh season runs from May to mid August with games being scheduled with more days in between than in previous years.

"The expanded schedule is exciting because it means that every team in the CEBL will make the trip to Edmonton over the course of the summer," said Stingers head coach and general manager Jordan Baker in a news release.

Baker also said the schedule will see the Stingers play two additional home games, with seven 4 p.m. games for the 2025 season, adding "it’s great for families and basketball fans of all ages."

The local team will partake in the CEBL opener on May 11 playing the Calgary Surge on home court at 4 p.m.

On July 1, the Stingers will host the Montreal Alliance as part of the league's Canada Day Triple Header.

Edmonton will have back-to-back home games playing the Niagara River Lions on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. and on Aug. 10 against the Winnipeg Sea Bears at 4 p.m.

Fans can purchase season tickets and flex packs to the upcoming 2025 season by calling the head office at 1-877-846-4377, by email, or through the team's website.

The full Edmonton Stingers schedule is available here.