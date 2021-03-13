Advertisement
Edmonton students go head-to-head in virtual video game tournament
Published Saturday, March 13, 2021 4:08PM MST
Edmonton Public Schools esports tournament.
Share:
EDMONTON -- Junior high and high school students in Edmonton took part an in esports tournament on Saturday.
Students from 15 schools took part in the virtual tournament, which is being hosted as a partnership between the Alberta Esports Association and Edmonton Public Schools Esports.
The tournament is billed as a way to create opportunities to develop teamwork, leadership and self-confidence skills.
The tournament finals will be held next weekend.