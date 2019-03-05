Edmonton has promoted itself as an innovative and technologically adept candidate in a finalized pitch for $50 million from the federal government.

Alberta’s capital city was named one of five finalists in Infrastructure Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge last spring, alongside Vancouver/Surrey, Montreal, Quebec City and the Region of Waterloo.

Mayor Don Iveson announced Tuesday Edmonton’s “Healthy City” proposal had been finished after more than a year of research and community consultation.

“Edmonton’s innovative Smart City approach to improve health addresses the true needs of the community through a collaboration between public sector organizations, private sector organizations and residents,” Iveson said.

“This approach, enabled by technology, analytics and data, will bring Edmonton back to its roots—a place where all residents have equal opportunity to lead healthy lives.”

Edmonton’s pitch outlines a three-phase process of investing $60 million, including a $5-million contribution by the City of Edmonton and other private or community investments.

The full plan can be found online.

Edmonton team members will join a finalist showcase in Ottawa in May. The five final proposals will be reviewed by a 13-person jury and a winner is expected to be announced later this spring.