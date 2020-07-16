EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is rocking some people’s perception of them after their outdoor shows in places such as curling rink parking lots.

The ESO played outside the Shamrock Curling Club last month as part of their summer concert series.

“I do believe that is the first time the ESO played at a curling rink,” says Konstantine Kurelias who is the symphony’s media relations officer.

Since COVID-19 restrictions kept the orchestra out of the Winspear, they’ve taken the show on the road — literally. ESO members have performed on streets, cul-de-sacs, frontyards, and backyards.

“That’s the silver lining of a pandemic; the ESO will come to you and play”, says Kurelias.

Stephanie Morin, has played flute onstage with the ESO for years, performing indoors in the Winspear Centre, considered one of the best concert halls in the world for acoustics. But she says playing music for a small group of people in their own yard creates a special connection.

“We know that having a fancy concert hall and dressing up and the whole thing that goes around with orchestral symphony concerts, it kind of creates this barrier sometimes so it’s nice we have this opportunity to show people it’s not really like that.”

You can book members of the ESO by going to the Winspear’s website, and not only will they play in locations that are safe, they’ll also create a custom show.

“These are world-class musicians so they will arrange some music that is perfect for the event outdoors, people can physically distance around the music, and have a good time,” says Kurelias.

People are asked to make a donation to the symphony to show their appreciation. And Morin appreciates that these neighbourhood shows lets her play music for people again, something she hadn’t done until performing in someone’s backyard recently

“It just felt so good and so right to have a real audience there and it just reminded me that’s why I do this."

In addition to the neighbourhood concerts, the ESO will also be playing Thursdays and Saturdays at the Art Gallery of Alberta.