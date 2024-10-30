Edmonton transit needs more hours, new routes and renovated buses: report

As Edmonton's population booms, so has demand on the city's transit system.

According to a recent report from the Edmonton Transit System (ETS), the capital city's population is expected to grow 5.5 per cent before 2026 – adding strain to a public transit system that is already falling behind.

The report shows that the ETS has seen its use rebound since dropping off in 2020. With ridership up 14 per cent over last year, 2024 is expected to surpass 2019 numbers.

In order to meet that need, ETS estimates 260 buses out of the fleet of nearly 1,000 will need to be replaced by the end of the budget cycle. Another 99 will need to be added.

ETS is currently operating at about 44,000 hours per week, with staff estimating another 247,500 hours are needed each year to reach ideal service levels by 2026.

"We haven't really added a lot of service since 2015," said

Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, ETS branch manager, said the city committed in 2023 to adding more service hours to the network, with the last of those coming online in April.

However, those additions aren't enough to address the growing gap.

"When we hear feedback from riders that they feel like the service isn't quite there for them, not meeting their needs, it's because we're not technically able to meet all of our service standards that have been identified for bus service," Hotton-MacDonald said.

The report also outlines an additional need for new routes, increased frequencies and off-peak service.

Hotton-MacDonald said on-demand transit has seen a 27-per-cent increase in demand year-over-year for on-demand transit.

"That's an indicator that we have neighborhoods ready to convert to conventional service," she said.

Big Lake, Cavanagh, Keswick, Glenridding Ravine and East Charlesworth are all being considered for upgrades to conventional services.

Daniel Witte, board chair of the non-profit transit advocacy group Edmonton Transit Riders, said those new routes are critical.

"A lot of what I'm hearing is people not being able to access different areas they need to go," Witte said. "The commercial area along Calgary Trail south of the Whitemud is very inaccessible by transit for a lot of people, especially a lot of people that work there," Witte said.

He said frequency is also a concern on the city's busiest routes like Whyte Avenue.

"The 8 and the 4 especially are two of the most used routes in our system," he added. "And not just increase the services needed there, but increased infrastructure to make sure those buses aren't stuck in traffic."

Not included in the report was the price tag to hit those targets.

"The question is how to pay for it? The question is what it's going to cost to pay for it?" said Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell. "We don't have clarity yet.

"Clarity is coming and perhaps help is coming from the federal government."

The city has applied for money from the Canada Public Transit Fund, which will provide $3 billion per year for public transit and active transportation infrastructure across Canada starting in 2026.

"The federal government is in, and we would like to see the provincial government put some investment in the policies they are making and in the public messages that they are putting out there for more and more people to come to our province," said Ward Dene Coun. Aaron Paquette.

The city said it has several projects already underway, including the design and construction of mass transit routes and a new southeast transit garage.