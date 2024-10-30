Edmonton transit needs more hours, new routes and renovated buses: report
As Edmonton's population booms, so has demand on the city's transit system.
According to a recent report from the Edmonton Transit System (ETS), the capital city's population is expected to grow 5.5 per cent before 2026 – adding strain to a public transit system that is already falling behind.
The report shows that the ETS has seen its use rebound since dropping off in 2020. With ridership up 14 per cent over last year, 2024 is expected to surpass 2019 numbers.
In order to meet that need, ETS estimates 260 buses out of the fleet of nearly 1,000 will need to be replaced by the end of the budget cycle. Another 99 will need to be added.
ETS is currently operating at about 44,000 hours per week, with staff estimating another 247,500 hours are needed each year to reach ideal service levels by 2026.
"We haven't really added a lot of service since 2015," said
Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, ETS branch manager, said the city committed in 2023 to adding more service hours to the network, with the last of those coming online in April.
However, those additions aren't enough to address the growing gap.
"When we hear feedback from riders that they feel like the service isn't quite there for them, not meeting their needs, it's because we're not technically able to meet all of our service standards that have been identified for bus service," Hotton-MacDonald said.
The report also outlines an additional need for new routes, increased frequencies and off-peak service.
Hotton-MacDonald said on-demand transit has seen a 27-per-cent increase in demand year-over-year for on-demand transit.
"That's an indicator that we have neighborhoods ready to convert to conventional service," she said.
Big Lake, Cavanagh, Keswick, Glenridding Ravine and East Charlesworth are all being considered for upgrades to conventional services.
Daniel Witte, board chair of the non-profit transit advocacy group Edmonton Transit Riders, said those new routes are critical.
"A lot of what I'm hearing is people not being able to access different areas they need to go," Witte said. "The commercial area along Calgary Trail south of the Whitemud is very inaccessible by transit for a lot of people, especially a lot of people that work there," Witte said.
He said frequency is also a concern on the city's busiest routes like Whyte Avenue.
"The 8 and the 4 especially are two of the most used routes in our system," he added. "And not just increase the services needed there, but increased infrastructure to make sure those buses aren't stuck in traffic."
Not included in the report was the price tag to hit those targets.
"The question is how to pay for it? The question is what it's going to cost to pay for it?" said Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell. "We don't have clarity yet.
"Clarity is coming and perhaps help is coming from the federal government."
The city has applied for money from the Canada Public Transit Fund, which will provide $3 billion per year for public transit and active transportation infrastructure across Canada starting in 2026.
"The federal government is in, and we would like to see the provincial government put some investment in the policies they are making and in the public messages that they are putting out there for more and more people to come to our province," said Ward Dene Coun. Aaron Paquette.
The city said it has several projects already underway, including the design and construction of mass transit routes and a new southeast transit garage.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government to stop paying B.C. woman for job she doesn’t have
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.
The loonie is trading at lows not seen in years. Here's what it means for Canadians
The Canadian dollar is trading against the U.S. dollar at levels not seen since 2020 as the combined pressures of economic outlooks, elections, and energy prices weigh. Here's what you need to know.
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
Dodgers aim to clinch World Series in Game 5 against Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)
Canada's Halloween forecast: Record-setting sweet weather for some, frighteningly frigid conditions for others
Trick-or-treaters will flock to streets across the country Thursday night with the Canadian staple, the parka, covering costumes for some, while others will be treated to mild conditions.
Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.
'Nature is just amazing': Manitoba dog seen nursing kitten
A long-time animal foster said the recent behaviour of her dog and cat is something she had never witnessed.
Starbucks is making a popular add-on free of charge
Starting next week, Starbucks customers will no longer pay more for this add-on for their orders.
'Not going to play their games,' Singh won't help Tories, Bloc topple the Liberals
Jagmeet Singh says the NDP will not support the Bloc Québécois and Conservative leaders to help them bring down the Liberal government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
'To protect our children': Alberta unveils new bill aimed at child-care sector
The Alberta government is looking to increase oversight of the child-care sector.
-
RCMP warn against harassment following racial tirade toward Uber driver caught on camera
A Calgary Uber driver is alerting others about a racially motivated incident that occurred in his vehicle last month, following a pick-up of a passenger. It was all caught on camera.
-
Calgary Council puts Calgary Supervised Consumption Site decision back on province
A decision about whether to close the Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) in Calgary's Beltline is back in the hands of the Alberta Government.
Lethbridge
-
Blackfoot Confederacy and Parks Canada team up to share stories and culture with visitors
Parks Canada and the Blackfoot Confederacy have announced a new collaboration.
-
Lethbridge police officer charged in off-duty domestic incident
A Lethbridge police officer faces multiple charges in relation to an off-duty domestic incident.
-
Final Alberta crop report shows better than average yields for southern Alberta farmers
According to the last Alberta crop report of 2024, 99.9 percent of crops in the south region have been harvested.
Saskatoon
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
-
Meet a Saskatchewan ghost hunter
Halloween is a time for many to share ghost stories and explore haunted houses, but for one Saskatchewan man, it's spooky season all year round.
-
'I saw people outside by themselves': Saskatoon boy helps those in need
A 9-year-old Saskatoon boy is taking on a project to help the city’s homeless. It started out with a lot of work collecting recycled cans and bottles, it has turned into a labour of love.
Regina
-
Sask. Party avoids NDP sweep in Saskatoon with Ken Cheveldayoff win
The Saskatchewan Party has avoided being swept off the map by the NDP in Saskatoon with CTV News confirming that Ken Cheveldayoff has been re-elected in Saskatoon Willowgrove.
-
Meet a Saskatchewan ghost hunter
Halloween is a time for many to share ghost stories and explore haunted houses, but for one Saskatchewan man, it's spooky season all year round.
-
Mail-in ballots counted in Elections Saskatchewan's second preliminary count
With two races in the provincial election too close to call on Monday, all eyes were on the Conexus Arts Centre as Elections Saskatchewan held a second count of the ballots that included mail-in ballots.
Vancouver
-
American interest in Canadian real estate peaks ahead of U.S. election: report
With Americans set to elect a new president Tuesday, new data shows there's a spike in interest in Canadian real estate.
-
Stroke survivors, other patients benefit from new high-tech rehab in Fraser Health
Rehab after suffering a stroke or experiencing another debilitating condition can be gruelling, but Fraser Health has two new robotic tools it hopes can improve patient outcomes.
-
Seller ordered to return buyer's $1.5M deposit for 2 Vancouver teardowns at centre of fraud litigation
The owner of a pair of teardown homes in Vancouver's rapidly redeveloping Oakridge neighbourhood has been ordered to refund a would-be buyer's deposit of $1.5 million.
Vancouver Island
-
Federal government to stop paying B.C. woman for job she doesn’t have
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.
-
3 dead after Vancouver Island house fire, including man who tried to save others
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a rental home on Vancouver Island earlier this week. Investigators believe one of the victims initially escaped the blaze, but ran back inside to rescue others before he succumbed to smoke inhalation.
-
Film wars heat up as B.C., California pitch duelling tax credits
The bright lights of Hollywood have lost some of their lustre as the film industry struggles to find its footing in an era of streaming and following a period of extended labour strife. The slowdown also extends to Hollywood North.
Toronto
-
'I was trembling:' Brampton man says police wrongfully Tasered him in his bedroom
Junior Henry says he was shot by a Taser in his bedroom all because police got the wrong home in Brampton.
-
'Hands up!': Video shows moments after break-and-enter in Brampton
Video circulating online shows the tense moments after officers arrived at the scene of a mid-day break-and-enter in Brampton on Tuesday.
-
Alpacas ride the GO Train to Union Station as The Royal readies to roll into town for another year
Two cute, fluffy alpacas brought a smile to commuters’ faces Wednesday morning as they rode the GO Train from Scarborough to Union Station in advance of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, which kicks off this weekend.
Montreal
-
Police open homicide probe after body found in Ahuntsic-Cartierville park
Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the l’Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Trois-Rivieres man keeps Halloween spirit alive year-round
For the past 25 years, Jean-Paul Désilets has fully immersed himself in the spirit of Halloween. The DIY Halloween decor enthusiast has transformed his home in Trois-Rivières into a year-round spooky, magical world—straight out of a Tim Burton movie.
-
Montreal man convicted of child sexual abuse facing new luring charges; police seek more alleged victims
The Montreal police's sexual exploitation unit is once again asking for the public's help in locating potential victims of a convicted sex offender who allegedly reoffended.
Atlantic
-
Homeless man in tent deserved same welfare rate as housed people, N.S. lawyer argues
The lawyer for a homeless man who died at a Halifax encampment is arguing in court today that his client's welfare payments should have been as high as those received by people with permanent housing.
-
Sarah McLachlan anniversary tour postponed
Famed Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is postponing her 30th Anniversary tour of “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” due to health concerns.
-
Major traffic back-ups near Halifax Wednesday morning due to multiple collisions
Collisions on both bridges spanning the Halifax Harbour led to traffic troubles for commuters Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s getting out of control': Back lane pain in Winnipeg’s northeast
When the main roads are backed up, some drivers turn to back lanes to bypass traffic. However, residents who live in the city’s East Kildonan neighbourhood say they’re fed up with the makeshift detours down their alleyway.
-
Mother of teen victim in mass killing suing Manitoba's child welfare agency
The mother of a 17-year-old victim in a mass slaying in Manitoba is suing a child welfare agency for allegedly failing to protect the girl.
-
Man assaulted with machete, bear spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park
Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.
Ottawa
-
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Two men burned while working in Ottawa apartment building
Two men are being treated for burns after being injured while working at an apartment building in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.
-
Sarah McLachlan postpones Canada-wide tour with stop in Ottawa
Award-winning Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan will not be performing in Ottawa next week, as she has announced her Canada-wide tour has been postponed.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay woman sentenced to 7.5 years in 2021 fatal stabbing
A North Bay woman was sentenced this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nicholls in 2021.
-
Northern Ont. municipalities worry about skyrocketing policing costs
Towns and municipalities in northern Ontario are concerned about the increased costs of Ontario Provincial Police services.
-
Chelmsford residents celebrate $1M lottery win
Daniel and Rita Auger of Chelmsford in Greater Sudbury are celebrating after winning $1 million in the Sept. 17 Encore draw.
Barrie
-
Family of man killed in gas station shooting desperate for answers
The family of a gas station worker who was killed earlier this month in Amaranth is pleading for help in finding the person responsible for his murder.
-
Complainant alleges years of control, exploitation in human trafficking case involving married couple
A woman claiming Lauriston and Amber Maloney exploited her while she lived and worked for the Essa Township couple continued her testimony on Wednesday, telling the court she was controlled for years.
-
Incentive program attracts new physicians to Huntsville to address shortage in primary care
Amid a critical need for family doctors, the Town of Huntsville is taking steps to attract physicians and tackle the long-standing waitlist for primary care.
Kitchener
-
Wheel detached from van causes fatal 401 crash near Cambridge: OPP
One person has died after police say a wheel detached from a vehicle, causing a crash in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Cambridge.
-
Woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding doulas pleads guilty to more charges
Kaitlyn Braun, the woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding numerous doulas last year, has pleaded guilty to four additional charges.
-
‘It's as if the bankruptcy never happened’: K-W Symphony says its ready to make a comeback
The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony’s board of directors says the association has bounced back from bankruptcy.
London
-
London police investigating LHSC's 'past financial practices'
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is being investigated by London Police Service, who LHSC confirmed on Wednesday are looking into ‘past financial practices.’
-
Witness testifies about verbal argument at bush party shooting
Maya Pluchowski told the jury at the bush party murder trial that on July 30 of 2021, she and others hopped into a car driven by one of the accused in the case Emily Altmann.
-
'He intentionally left my son to die': A mother confronts the man who killed her son in a hit-and-run collision
On Wednesday morning Nicholas Burtch, 36, entered a guilty plea at the Simcoe Courthouse to a charge related to failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death. The 14-year-old boy, whose identity has been protected by the courts, was struck by a pick-up truck.
Windsor
-
Judge to consider past criminal offences in Windsor terrorism trial
Local judge, Justice Maria Carroccia, has ruled previous conduct will be considered when it comes to her final judgement in a Windsor terrorism trial.
-
MPP skeptical over Conservatives plan to distribute $200 cheques
The Doug Ford government plans to provide Ontario taxpayers with a $200 tax-free rebate. Parents will receive an additional $200 cheque for each eligible child.
-
Windsor woman sharing her 3D printing passion to inspire others
If she can dream it, Dora Strelkova can likely make it a reality — as long as there’s a 3D printer nearby.