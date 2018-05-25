A trial date has now been set for the accused in a violent rampage last fall in downtown Edmonton.

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is accused of running down and stabbing a police officer, before ramming into four pedestrians in a U-Haul truck in September 2017.

Sharif faces multiple charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

He’s had two mental health assessments since his arrest. The first found he was fit to stand trial and the second found he was not suffering from any mental health issues at the time of the attack.

His jury trial is scheduled for eight weeks and expected to start on October 15, 2019.