Edmonton Valley Zoo 'heartbroken' by death of 3-year-old Bactrian camel
The Edmonton Valley Zoo said goodbye to a member of its camel herd this week.
The zoo posted to Facebook Thursday, saying their three-year-old Bactrian camel Tuyaa had been euthanized.
"Tuyaa - which translates to Ray of Light in Mongolian - was an incredibly bright and special soul that captured the hearts of all who worked with her," the zoo said in the post.
Bactrian camels, identifiable by their two humps, are native to northwest China and Mongolia.
Tuyaa was born at the Edmonton Valley Zoo in July 2020. She was euthanized this week due to progressing complications from hyperparathyroidism.
"For the past two weeks, she was unable to stand on her own without assistance," the zoo said. "Despite ongoing coordinated lifts, physiotherapy efforts, pain control, and many supplementary treatments, Tuyaa was unable to regain her ability to stand and suffered increased complications from the inability to do so."
According to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, Bactrian camels are critically endangered in the wild. Their life expectancy in captivity is around 17 years.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Loblaw leaders push back on 'misguided criticism' of grocer as boycott begins
Loblaw's new chief executive, as well as chairman Galen Weston, pushed back on what they called 'misguided criticism' of the grocer as a push to boycott the company gains steam online.
TD Bank hit with $9.2M penalty after failing to report suspicious transactions
Canada's financial intelligence agency says it has levied a $9.2-million penalty against The Toronto-Dominion Bank for non-compliance with money laundering and terrorist financing measures as the bank also faces compliance investigations in the U.S.
Orangutan observed treating wound using medicinal plant in world first
Scientists working in Indonesia have observed an orangutan intentionally treating a wound on their face with a medicinal plant, the first time this behavior has been documented.
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
Prince William and Kate release photo of daughter Charlotte to mark ninth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate released a picture of their daughter Charlotte to mark the princess's ninth birthday on Thursday.
Doctors concerned about potential spread of bird flu in Canada
H5N1 or avian flu has been detected at dozens of U.S. dairy farms and Canadian experts are urging surveillance on our side of the border too.
There's a limit to how much interest rates in Canada and U.S. can diverge: Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says Canadian interest rates don't have to match U.S. or global rates, but there is a limit to how much they can diverge.
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary's CTrain crime the focus of crackdown, 64 charges laid
Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in an operation aimed at addressing ongoing safety concerns at local CTrain stations.
-
Calgary police stop erratic vehicle driving with its hood up
Calgary police took swift action to stop a stolen vehicle, which was driving erratically in Castleridge Thursday morning.
-
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
Calgary's five most expensive residential homes for sale as of May. 2, 2024.
Lethbridge
-
'Here to help': The Watch celebrating 5 years of patrolling Lethbridge streets
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
-
Safety gear, training, helped B.C. wildfire pilot survive crash, safety board says
A Transportation Safety Board report says experience, recent training and safety equipment were key factors in a pilot surviving the crash of a firefighting plane south of Cranbrook in August 2022.
-
On do-or-die night in Brooks, Caelan Fitzpatrick comes up big to lead Bandits past Oilers
Facing a Tuesday night elimination game, Caelan Fitzpatrick responded with a hat trick to lead the Brooks Bandits past the Okotoks Oilers 5-1.
Saskatoon
-
An 18-year-old was stabbed on a Saskatoon bus, police say
Saskatoon police are investigating an assault on a city bus after an 18-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
-
Managers must tell new hires about risk of violence at work under new Sask. employment rules
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
Regina
-
'Bad deal for Sask.': NDP want province to publicly oppose potential Viterra takeover
The opposition NDP are calling on the Saskatchewan government to publicly oppose a potential merger of agriculture giants Viterra and Bunge.
-
Sask.'s Boundary Dam carbon capture project underperforming: report
A signature carbon capture and storage project in Saskatchewan continues to miss emissions reduction goals, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of the technology, according to a report.
-
Saskatchewan signs agreement with Alberta to swap information on nuclear energy
Saskatchewan and Alberta have agreed to share and swap information about nuclear power generation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed for 5th straight day, phone lines operating
London Drugs stores in Western Canada remained closed Thursday morning due to a "cybersecurity incident," marking the fifth straight day of closures.
-
2nd-degree murder charge announced after woman found dead in Surrey home
Nearly a week after a woman was found dead inside her Surrey home, a man has been charged with second-degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria meal program for low income seniors could be lost without donor support
A food security program delivering meals to seniors on a low income or facing health challenges could soon end in Greater Victoria if funding doesn’t come through.
-
B.C. mayor stripped of budget, barred from committees over Indigenous residential schools book
A British Columbia mayor has been censured by city council – stripping him of his travel and lobbying budgets and removing him from city committees – for allegedly distributing a book that questions the history of Indigenous residential schools in Canada.
-
Elephant seal inspires retired B.C. teacher to volunteer, write a book
When Debbie Austen was walking along the ocean last year and spotted a young elephant seal playing in the water, she never would have imagined it was the start of an enduring relationship.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
-
Auston Matthews to miss second straight playoff game with Toronto Maple Leafs facing elimination
Auston Matthews will miss the Maple Leafs' must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins.
-
One person injured in fire at North York synagogue
A synagogue in North York was badly damaged in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning that left one person injured, and officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
Montreal
-
Heavy police presence at McGill University as counter-protesters assemble opposite pro-Palestinian encampment
A heavy police presence was at McGill University on Thursday morning, as counter-protesters assembled opposite the pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.
-
Quebec premier asks police to dismantle camp at McGill University
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on police to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University.
-
Three Quebec men from same family father hundreds of children
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
Atlantic
-
Fourth teen charged with second-degree murder in connection with Halifax student's death
Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.
-
CBRM Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill says she won't run in next election
The mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality says she will not re-offer in October’s municipal election.
-
2 more women file suits alleging sexual assault by Newfoundland police officer
Two more women have filed lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by an on-duty member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary who offered them rides home from a night of drinking in downtown St. John's.
Winnipeg
-
Osborne Village Starbucks set to close temporarily, no reopening date specified
The Osborne Village Starbucks is set to close temporarily next week.
-
‘A disgusting situation’: Witness recounts altercation between Foodfare employee and woman accused of shoplifting
An employee at a St. Matthews-area grocery store has been suspended and police are investigating after a confrontation with a customer over the weekend.
-
Winnipeg firefighters warn cost savings target a risk
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says a cost savings directive poses a safety risk.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teen taken to hospital in critical condition following stabbing in Nepean
Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.
-
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans in palliative care
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans is in palliative care after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer, according to Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley.
-
Highrise fire leaving 2 children, woman in critical condition deemed suspicious
Ottawa Fire Services says two children and one adult were taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a residential highrise building on Donald Street and St. Laurent Boulevard Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
This Canadian restaurant just lowered its prices. Here's how it did it
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
Barrie
-
Man charged with attempted murder after assault allegations
Police in Barrie charged one man with attempted murder after an alleged assault sent one individual to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.
-
Circus show in limbo as City of Barrie approval goes down to the wire
Publicized as a "spellbinding experience," performers from the French-based Cirque De Paris have been left scrambling for a temporary building permit approval.
-
Melchior family donates $1M to RVH's Keep Life Wild campaign
The Melchior Family Foundation has made a $1-million gift to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Keep Life Wild campaign.
Kitchener
-
OPP starts mandatory alcohol screening on Waterloo Region highways
Be prepared to provide a breath sample if you’re stopped by OPP on a Waterloo Region highway.
-
Bullet fired into Waterloo business
Waterloo regional police are looking for the person who shot into the window of a Waterloo business.
-
Charges expected to be laid after three-vehicle crash in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are expecting to lay charges following a crash involving a transport truck and two other vehicles.
London
-
London Knights' Easton Cowan named OHL’s Most Outstanding Player
London Knights forward Easton Cowan has been named the Red Tilson Trophy winner as the OHL's Most Outstanding Player.
-
Fatal crash involving off-road vehicle
One person has died following a crash in North Perth late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m. first responders were called to Line 72, east of Perth Road 158 for a passenger vehicle and an off-road vehicle had collided.
-
'Just the first step': South Bruce signs nuclear waste hosting agreement
During one of South Bruce council’s shortest ever meetings, councillors may have made one of the biggest decisions in the community’s history.
Windsor
-
Trucker convicted of importing $29M in meth across Ambassador Bridge
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
-
'Rainbow house' on Ouellette taken down by fire
There are very few details available but the house, painted like a rainbow, on Ouellette Avenue has ben destroyed by fire.
-
Real estate market activity increasing in Windsor-Essex
Housing market activity is heating up, according to the latest report from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.