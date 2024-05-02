Edmonton Valley Zoo 'heartbroken' by death of 3-year-old Bactrian camel

The Edmonton Valley Zoo said goodbye to a member of its camel herd this week.

The zoo posted to Facebook Thursday, saying their three-year-old Bactrian camel Tuyaa had been euthanized.

"Tuyaa - which translates to Ray of Light in Mongolian - was an incredibly bright and special soul that captured the hearts of all who worked with her," the zoo said in the post.

Bactrian camels, identifiable by their two humps, are native to northwest China and Mongolia.

Tuyaa was born at the Edmonton Valley Zoo in July 2020. She was euthanized this week due to progressing complications from hyperparathyroidism.

"For the past two weeks, she was unable to stand on her own without assistance," the zoo said. "Despite ongoing coordinated lifts, physiotherapy efforts, pain control, and many supplementary treatments, Tuyaa was unable to regain her ability to stand and suffered increased complications from the inability to do so."

According to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, Bactrian camels are critically endangered in the wild. Their life expectancy in captivity is around 17 years.