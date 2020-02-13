EDMONTON -- An Edmonton vape shop has been fined $200,000 and two people have been charged for allegedly selling cannabis products without the proper licences.

Officers investigated a vape shop in the area of 118 Avenue and 95 Street in December 2019 and found it was selling cannabis products without the required municipal and provincial licences, police said.

On Wednesday, the shop received four violation tickets for storing cannabis for sale and indirectly selling or offering to sell cannabis. Each ticket is worth $50,000, police said.

The store owner, 35-year-old Alfonso Potestio, and one employee, 23-year-old Megan Schultz, are facing two counts of unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and unlawfully selling cannabis to an individual over 18 years of age.

The same shop was fined in August 2019 for operating a cannabis business without a licence, police said.