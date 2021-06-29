EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton will be setting off fireworks on Canada Day, while also asking citizens to show their commitment to reconciliation.

The fireworks will be set off over the river valley at 11 p.m. The city said this year’s display will include more high level bursts so they can be seen from farther away, allowing for better physical distancing.

“We want to remind everyone that voluntary mask wearing is a reasonable choice for some people and one others should respect,” said the city in a news release.

Masks are also still mandatory on public transit, in taxis and in ride shares.

The show will be choreographed to music by the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra

The city says drivers should expect traffic delays two hours before and after the show due to road closures. There will also be parking restrictions on these streets from 7 pm to midnight:

109 Street, between 99 Avenue and 104 Avenue

109 Street, between 82 Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive

107 Street, between 99 Avenue and 102 Avenue

105 Street, between 102 Avenue and 104 Avenue

Parking will also not be available at Kinsmen Sports Center, Queen Elizabeth Pool or Victoria Park Site #6 Picnic Shelter after 8 p.m.

Several areas will also be closed to vehicles, but open to pedestrians:

River Valley Road

Walterdale Hill Road

Queen Elizabeth Park Road

Queen Elizabeth Park Hill

109 Street (between Saskatchewan Drive and the High Level Bridge)

Transit will be operating on its Sunday schedule on Canada Day, but there will be additional service for the fireworks.

The city is also asking Edmontonians to reflect on the legacy or residential schools in Canada.

“Understanding that this Canada Day comes at a time of renewed reckoning with our history, I urge Edmontonians to come together to ensure that every single person in this country is welcomed, accepted, and safe,” said Mayor Don Iveson.

The Walterdale and High Level bridges, along with City Hall and the Muttart Conservatory will be lit up in orange between July 1 and 4. The city is encouraging people to wear orange or display orange lights on houses during that time.

“The City of Edmonton remains committed to the journey of reconciliation and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action,” said the city in a press release.

If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.