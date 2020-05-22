EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Good Samaritan is being thanked by an Alberta expat and Hollywood actor for their generosity.

Edmonton-raised Firefly, Castle, and The Rookie star Nathan Fillion says a local Costco gas attendant helped pay for a customer's fuel when she had trouble with her credit card.

"That Costco was in Edmonton, that attendant was Les Thompson, and Les? That woman was my mother.

"You restore my faith in humanity, sir," Fillion wrote on Instagram.

In gratitude, he added he was sending three iPads and headphones to an Edmonton seniors' facility so that residents can connect with their families.

"Right now, we could all stand to be a little less afraid, and a little more Les."