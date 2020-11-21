EDMONTON -- Coronavirus has put a halt on indoor events, so that and the warm weather saw lots of families heading out to city toboggan hills on Saturday.

The toboggan hill near Fox Drive was full of sledders, even though a sign said the hill was closed.

City of Edmonton vehicles were spotted nearby but allowed the sledding to continue.

While very few masks were spotted, families seemed to be keeping a good distance apart.

The city's website lists six official toboggan hills including Whitemud Park North.