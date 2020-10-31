EDMONTON -- Edmontonians got into the Halloween spirit in a number of different ways on Saturday.

A local magician put on a show for the Ronald McDonald house to brighten spirits of some of the patients and their families.

Kent Wong performed via Zoom because of the pandemic.

He has been doing magic for the past four decades.

“It gets us out of our room, and the kids enjoy it. We’re out of our comfort zone, so having something for them to do is really nice,” said Alexandra Colquhon, a parent staying at RMH.

Over at Southgate Mall, families dropped by for treats, but no tricks.

In other years, the mall has held trick-or-treat events inside, but this year they were outdoors in the parking lot.

Nine contactless candy stations were set up for little ghouls and goblins.

And at Victoria Park, runners donned costumes for a Halloween run.

Participants were invited to do a one kilometre loop solo, or as part of a team.

This is one of the last big outdoor events of the season.

“It’s been virtual races and different things, so it’s been great to have people come out and be able to run a course and somewhat socially interact,” said James Rosnau of Athletics Alberta.

More than 40 runners took part.