Edmontonians to gather in honour of International Overdose Awareness Day

A vigil will be held Saturday night for International Overdose Awareness Day.

A gathering was planned for Victoria Park at 6:30 p.m., for Edmonton families to remember loved ones who have died as a result of a drug poisoning or overdose.

Alberta has seen a significant increase in drug-poisoning deaths since 2020, and 2023 was a record-breaking year with 2,051 people dying.

Organizers said last year almost 500 people attended the event.

"This year’s theme 'Together We Can' should serve as a reminder that we all need to work together collaboratively to address the ongoing overdose and toxic drug crisis," organizer Angela Welz said in a press release.

"It is not harm reduction or recovery, it is both at the right time and place as needed by each person. Not doing so will mean that there will be more grieving families marking International Overdose (Awareness Day) yearly."

The event was organized by national advocacy group Moms Stop the Harm, alongside Healing Hearts Canada, a local support group for people who have lost a loved one to substance use.

The event will be held at Victoria Park Site 6. It will include speakers, music and a round dance.

It will end with a candlelight vigil at 9 p.m. overlooking the High Level Bridge, which will be lit in purple in honour of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Attendees can bring photos for a memorial wall, and there will be Naloxone training on site.

Alberta's Virtual Opioid Dependency Program is available every day from 6 a.m. to midnight. Call 1-844-383-7688 or visit vodp.ca for more information.