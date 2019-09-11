

Hundreds of Edmontonians strapped on their heels at the Federal Building Plaza in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday to raise money for domestic violence prevention.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event, and organizers hoped to raise $230,000. Over the last decade, over $1 million has been raised.

CTV News Edmonton’s own Rob Williams, Bill Fortier and photographer Matt Marshall were among this year’s participants.

