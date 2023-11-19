Edmontonians welcome holiday mood in spite of warm weekend weather

Despite the lack of snow, many Edmontonians spent the weekend getting into the holiday mood.

On Friday, a new free family-friendly winter festival launched.

Light Up The Night brought residents and visitors together for festive activities in three west Edmonton neighbourhoods.

The festival featured live entertainment, a local market, horse-drawn carriage rides and ice carving – as well as a visit from Father Christmas.

While some snow would have helped set the scene, an organizer said the warmer weather helped with the high turnout.

"It's been an amazing reaction from the community members, we're just overjoyed to see so many people who have come not only from the community itself, but from all around Edmonton to celebrate the beginning of the season," said Jamie Hayward of the Crossroads Business Improvement Area.

FROZEN FUNDRAISER

A much frostier landscape was revealed at the All is Bright festival on 124 Street Saturday.

Staff at the Duchess Bake Shop unveiled a giant gingerbread recreation of the Arendelle Castle from Disney's Frozen.

The 100 per cent edible edifice is made of more than 100 pounds of gingerbread and took staff more than 200 hours to build.

The cookie construction is a fundraiser for the Bissell Centre. People who donate will be entered into a contest to win the chance to help demolish the castle after the holidays.

Donations of socks, underwear and winter clothing can be dropped off at the Duchess Bake Shop, the Bissell Centre or the Bissell Thrift Shop.

"We're thrilled to continue our tradition of spreading joy and giving back to the community," said Duchess co-owner Garner Beggs in a press release. "Our gingerbread Arendelle Castle is a labour of love and we can't wait to share it with you all.

"We hope to make this holiday season a little warmer for those who need it most."

SANTA ARRIVES AT WEM

Santa Claus skated with families at West Edmonton Mall Saturday before heading for his photo booth, where he will stay until Christmas Eve. (CTV News Edmonton)Santa Claus arrived at West Edmonton Mall Saturday.

Alongside Mrs. Claus and the Grinch, Santa spent the morning skating with families at the Ice Palace.

Then he boarded a train and headed for the North Pole Palace, where he and his elves will be available for photos until Christmas Eve.

Santa's arrival marks the start of Christmas and holiday events at the shopping centre, including weekend performances, giveaways and local markets.

'GEEKY' GIFT MARKET

Sunday was a chance for Edmontonians to get in some early Christmas shopping for some of the more alternative tastes on their list.

The Geeky Gift Holiday Market brought together vendors and pop culture fans at the Alberta Aviation Museum.

More than 2,000 shoppers stopped by, including some in cosplay.

"We're very open, inclusive," said organizer Alycia Weins. "Come as you are, come as someone else … have an opportunity outside of conventions and halloween to just dress up and be exciting and have fun." Video game, anime, pop culture and science fiction fans visited a "Geeky" craft market Sunday at the Alberta Aviation Museum. (CTV News Edmonton)

Entry to the event was by donation to the Edmonton Food Bank.

"I bring in the food bank as often as I can, especially during this time," Weins said, adding that a similar event a week earlier brought in more than $5,000 for the food bank.

"And I'm thinking it's going to be almost double this time," Weins added. "They've already taken away four boxes of food, they keep filling up more."

Another Geeky Gift Market will be held in Calgary in December.