EDMONTON -- Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says she expects students to be back in classrooms come September.

The minister made the statement in a Facebook live question and answer session on Thursday evening.

"We have put together a very strong, solid re-entry plan with a number of scenarios," said LaGrange.

“We will be looking forward to welcoming students back in to our schools in September."

Schools are expected to have stronger cleaning measures and personal protective equipment for staff or students who need or choose to wear it.

The province has laid out three scenarios for students to return to classes in the fall.

In the first scenario, all students would return to classes and encouraged to wash their hands frequently, stay home if ill, and maintain physical distancing as allowed.

In the second scenario, students in-person attendance would be staggered to limit the maximum number in a classroom to 15.

The third scenario would see at-home learning continue, with no in-person classroom attendance.

LaGrange was joined by Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena HInshaw, on Thursday.

Dr. Hinshaw said health authorities are weighing the risks of returning to school, but that COVID-19 isn't the only factor.

"It’s important to remember that we have to think about our children’s whole health … and COVID is just one part of that overall health,” she said.

"We have to look at all the risks and benefits for our kids, for the teachers and their administrators."

Dr. Hinshaw said the province will monitor COVID trends over the summer to determine which scenario is most appropriate.

A decision on which scenario the province will adapt is scheduled to be made by Aug. 1.