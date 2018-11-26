

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Humane Society is looking for the owner of a dog that was left in a Costco parking lot, allegedly tied inside a garbage bag and enclosed in a cardboard box.

The animal was found Nov. 3 in the northeast corner of the parking lot of the Costco at 12450 149 Street NW.

The Shih Tzu-like dog is male, black and white in color, and estimated to be five years old.

EHS’ Supervisor of Animal Protection Services, Peace Officer Danika Bodnarchuk, said the situation in which the pet was found was “extremely concerning.”

“In the entry exam, our medical team noted that his entire body was covered in dense mats tight to the skin, to the point where they were preventing him from defecating,” said Bodnarchuk. “The mats were also caked in urine and feces. Matting to this extent can cause discomfort and damage to the skin and joints, leading to pain.”

The dog—who staff are calling Wyatt—was also thin and had overgrown nails.

EHS said it was reaching out to the public after receiving little information from Costco.

“We are hoping that either a witness who was at that store around 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 3, or someone who recognizes the dog and can help identify an owner, will come forward.”

Individuals with first-hand information about this case are asked to call the EHS animal protection department at 780-491-3517.

Since EHS received Wyatt, he has gained weight and had his matted fur shaved.

He remains in protective custody at the animal shelter while the investigation is ongoing.

There is no timeline for his adoption because of the investigation.

Those interested are asked to check the EHS website for other animals currently available for adoption.

Donations for Wyatt’s care or that of other neglected pets can be made online.