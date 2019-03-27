

CTV Edmonton





Several NDP signs in the Edmonton-City Centre constituency have been vandalized.

Someone painted swastikas and crude language on a number of signs.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service told CTV News it has received a complaint and is investigating.

RCMP said they are also investigating vandalism of election signs throughout Leduc.

"RCMP would like to remind the public that vandalizing election signs is considered mischief and a person found committing this offense could be charged under the Criminal Code."

Officers asked those with information to contact the Leduc detachment.