Elks fans express themselves with boos and paper bags during Saturday's historic loss

Elks fans didn't hold back their disappointment with their team's 21st straight home loss on Saturday.

Boos could be heard throughout Commonwealth Stadium during the game, as the Elks claimed the most consecutive losses at home in North American professional sports history with a shutout loss to the B.C. Lions.

“There’s a lot of people in the stands, they want to see us win just as much as we want to win it seems," said Chris Jones, Elks head coach and general manager.

"We certainly hope that they don’t give up on us and they continue to support our organization and we’ll get it flipped eventually."

Lineman Jake Ceresna wasn't surprised to hear the boo birds in the stands.

"They have every right to be upset," Ceresna said. 'We haven't won a game at home in how many games now? If I was them, I'd be upset too. We've got to be better."

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius agreed.

“At this point I think they have a right to do that. We’re not playing up to our standards by any means. We wish we could fix it and we’re going to fix it, but we haven’t found the way yet,” he said.

Several fans also brought visual aids to help get the point across, mocking the losing streak with signs while others hid thier faces under paper bags.

One long-time fan, Matthew Machado, has been buying Elks season tickets since 2002 and started the fan group dubbed Section O.

He said he's less frustrated with what's happening on the field than what he calls a 'decade of incompetence' by the franchise.

“You look at the Ricky Ray trade in 2011, fans never forgot about that until they won the Grey Cup," Machado said. "You win the Grey Cup, and then you've got the whole Chris Jones, Ed Hervey departure.

"Then you got the Jason Maas firing. Now you have this.”

According to CFL analysts, it's unlikely the Elks will make any coaching changes due to cap issues tied up to previously fired staff.

The team is headed into a bye week sitting in last place in the CFL with eight losses. Still, the team and its fans are hopeful for a win on the horizon.

“When this thing does get turned around – and it will – that’s going to be the last thing on people's minds," Machado said. "But right now it’s the thing that people are going to focus on solely, because it's in the right-now and it's a shameful title to have unfortunately.”