Elks lose 28-23 at home again after Argos late push

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones yells to his players during second half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg Saturday, October 8, 2022 (The Canadian Press/John Woods). Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones yells to his players during second half CFL action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Winnipeg Saturday, October 8, 2022 (The Canadian Press/John Woods).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island