Emergency crews search for missing paddleboarder at Astotin Lake, Elk Island

Emergency crews are working to locate a paddleboarder in Elk Island National Park that went missing Saturday evening.

Police were dispatched to Astotin Lake to aid in the search for the missing boater around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, a pair of paddlers were enjoying the lake when one lost sight of the other. One person remains unaccounted for, officials said.

Parks Canada officials and Mounties are asking the public to avoid the area. Officials suspended the search for the day after 9 p.m. as the amount of daylight decreased but said efforts would resume Sunday morning.

Dale Kirkland, park superintendent, said the lake is closed to visitors, but the rest of the park remains open.

Elk Island is approximately 35 kilometres east of Edmonton.