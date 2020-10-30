EDMONTON -- Two more employees at Edmonton grocery stores have tested positive for coronavirus.

One employee at the Sobeys on Castle Downs Road has tested positive. The last day the employee was at work was Oct. 24.

An employee at Superstore on 97 Street and 23 Avenue has also tested positive for the disease. That person has not been at work since Oct. 26.

As of Friday, the City of Edmonton had 1,890 active cases of COVID-19.