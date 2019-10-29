EDMONTON - The Alberta government has announced that provincial energy efficiency programs have ended, and incentive programs are no longer accepting new applications.

Applications that were approved by the government before Oct. 24 will still be honoured, but applications that had not yet been approved will not be, and there is no waitlist.

A quick reference guide has been posted to Albertans navigate which programs have been closed and which are still open.

The province says the programs led to $850 million in economic growth, 5.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions being avoided, and $692 million in energy savings.