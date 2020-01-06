Environment Canada warns of possible extreme cold weather alerts in Alberta
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 1:45PM MST
EDMONTON -- Environment Canada is telling Albertans to bring out their parkas ahead of a possible deep freeze later this week.
Extreme cold weather alerts could be issued next week if temperatures reach the -40 to -45 C range, Environment Canada said.
"A deep freeze is in store for Alberta beginning later this week," Environment Canada said on Twitter. "Once in place, this cold dome is expected [to] linger through next week."