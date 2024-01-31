Epcor called before Edmonton Utility Committee over mandatory water ban

The chair of Edmonton's Utility Committee is calling on Epcor to provide an overview of the events surrounding this week's mandatory non-essential use water ban.

The ban was issued Monday after a failure at the E.L Smith water treatment plant, and is expected to be in place until Sunday afternoon.

In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday, committee chair and Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell thanked Edmontonians for complying with the ban, but said Epcor must show the committee, to whom it also justifies its rate increases, that a similar event won't happen in the future.

Cartmell says he was surprised to learn a failure at one of the treatment plants could result in a lack of water for the region.

"We all rely on having safe drinking water readily available, and that means the resiliency of our water utility is of great importance. I also know this has placed stress on small businesses that have been challenged to accommodate this with little warning and few timelines," he wrote.

"While I have complete trust in Epcor, it is nevertheless the duty of the Utility Committee to ensure that resiliency is maintained."

Cartmell says an Epcor representative will attend the Utility Committee meeting on March 4.