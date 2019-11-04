MONTREAL/EDMONTON -- Mayor Don Iveson and EPCOR, the city's water supplier, both insist the city's drinking water is safe despite a yearlong investigation by more than 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media organizations.

Investigators collected test results that properly measure exposure to lead in 11 cities across Canada. Out of 12,000 tests since 2014, one-third - 33 per cent - exceeded the national safety guideline of five parts per billion; 18 per cent exceeded the U.S. limit of 15 ppb.

Edmonton's results were generally within safety guidelines over the given period, with a few exceptions.

When asked if he had any concerns about the city's water quality Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson had a one-word answer, "no."

"I have full confidence in the water supply and the integrity of it in our city," he said.

EPCOR also defended the city's water saying privately-owner plumbing, and not the city's piping, was likely behind much of the contamination cited in the research.

The bottom line: Edmonton’s drinking water is safe, and EPCOR’s lead mitigation strategy will make Edmonton among the first communities in Canada to meet Health Canada’s new national drinking water standards. Visit https://t.co/8HWpswpugM to learn more. #yeg 9/9 — EPCOR (@EPCOR) November 4, 2019

About one-third of tests exceeded the Canadian guidelines of five parts per billion with some of the highest levels recorded in Montreal, Regina and Prince Rupert, B.C. Prolonged exposure to high amounts of lead over months or years can result in lead poisoning, which can cause serious health effects, particularly among young children

'WE WON'T BE DRINKING AND USING THIS WATER'

Many Canadians who had allowed journalists to sample their water were troubled when they came back with potentially dangerous lead levels. Some private homeowners said they plan to stop drinking from the tap.

“It's a little bit disturbing to see that there's that much,” said Andrew Keddie, a retired professor who assumed his water was clean after replacing pipes years ago at his Edmonton home.

What he couldn't do is replace public service lines delivering water to his house. After learning his water lead levels tested at 28 ppb, Keddie said he was “concerned enough that we won't be drinking and using this water.”

NO NATIONAL TESTING MANDATE

There are no national mandates to test drinking water for lead. And even if agencies do take a sample, residents are rarely informed of contamination.

“There is a patchwork of testing systems across the country,” said Toronto Star investigative reporter Robert Cribb, in an interview with CTV News Channel.

“Politicians have not turned their attention to this. This has not been on the public radar at all. Our attempt here is to try and renew a conversation about this.”

If the water in your home comes from lead pipes, it’s your responsibility to replace them. That could cost anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000, said Cribb, who himself had to replace the pipes at his Toronto home.

PROVINCE-SET RULES

Provinces set their own rules on drinking water, which range from not testing at all, to requiring a sample to stagnate before testing. Few are treating the drinking water itself to lower lead levels.

Maura Allaire, an assistant professor of water economics and policy at University of California, Irvine, was surprised Canada's major water suppliers aren't routinely required to add anti-corrosives to drinking water.

“Yikes, I could imagine in older cities if they're not doing corrosion control what can happen when acidic water touches lead pipes in homes,” she said.

She recommends Canadian officials start to address the problem by collecting better information.

“Once you have better information, there can be targeted efforts, to really try to prevent corrosion,” she said.

“If there's lead in the water, you've got a public health problem that needs to be dealt with now.”

With files from CTVNews.ca and the Associated Press