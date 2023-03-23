Epcor starts spring runoff routine to prevent "earthy" smelling water
As the snow melts away in Edmonton, water treatment plants in the city are getting ready to handle streams and extra sediment making its way into the river.
Epcor has started preparations for spring runoff and is reminding Edmontonians that seasonal changes to their tap water are safe and temporary.
The North Saskatchewan Watershed is surrounded by agricultural land, forests and wetlands and each spring the snowmelt brings an influx of vegetation, sediment and organic matter that can affect the qualities of the water coming into the city.
The extra organic materials can cause tap water to smell musty or earthy, Epcor said, but does not affect the quality or drinkability.
"Ideally, and quite frankly probably the most typical, is our customers won't see any changes in the treated water quality. You won't even know something happened," said Jamie Gingrich, senior manager of water treatment plant operation at Epcor.
He said spring runoff can be particularly challenging to treat because of the amount of organic matter that comes from snowpack in agricultrural areas further upstream in the water shed and when that water is chlorinated, it can cause it to smell or taste slightly different.
"It's very short lived, it can happen every year. It's normal," he added. "At the end of the day, the water remains safe to drink and that's priority one for us."
To try and lessen the impact of runoff, the utility provider said several measures are in place and will remain so until the river's condition stabilizes.
Upstream, Epcor said watershed specialists are monitoring the North Saskatchewan River, and at the Rossdale Water Treatment Plant, testing is taking place more regularly for any factors that could affect water quality.
Epcor has also enlisted the help of more than 300 Edmontonians through the Spring Home Analysis Runoff Program to report the smell and taste of their tap water daily until the end of April.
If people are experiencing a slight odour or taste during runoff, Epcor suggests filtering water or adding some lemon slices. If the taps have been off for more than six hours, running the cold water for at least three minutes (or until it's cold) can help.
Other than a mild smell or taste, tap water should appear normal. Gingrich said anyone who sees a change in their water's appearance, or has concerns about a change not related to spring runoff, should contact Epcor at 780-412-4500.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Thursday evening in Ottawa for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
Trudeau, Biden could agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: CP source
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
Eastern Ont. mayor wants more help from feds to manage influx of asylum seekers, supports STCA renegotiation
As the federal government looks to renegotiate the Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., an eastern Ontario mayor says his city needs more help from Ottawa to deal with the influx of asylum seekers arriving through irregular crossings like Roxham Road.
Opposition parties affirm call for interference inquiry, amid questions over MP Han Dong
Amid renewed questions over the pervasiveness of alleged interference by China in Canadian elections and affairs broadly, opposition MPs voted Thursday afternoon to affirm a parliamentary committee's call for the federal government to strike a public inquiry.
'Scream as loud as you can': 5 boys rescued from NYC tunnel
Five mischievous boys had to be rescued after they crawled through a storm drain tunnel in New York City and got lost, authorities said.
Make sure to check your grocery bill otherwise you may pay more: Survey
A majority of Canadians have seen a mistake on their grocery receipts in the last year, according to a new survey conducted by Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
Asteroid to hurtle past Earth closer than the moon this weekend
An asteroid discovered just last week will pass closer to the Earth than the orbit of the moon this weekend, an occurrence so rare it happens only once in a decade, according to NASA.
Number of Canadians receiving EI at record lows, down 44 per cent from last year: StatCan
The number of Canadians receiving employment insurance benefits are at record lows and down 44 per cent from last year, new figures from Statistics Canada show.
Indigenous sisters developing video games to revitalize Mohawk language
Two Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) sisters from Montreal are on a mission that is close to their hearts: to save their ancestors' first language by developing video games young and old can play.
Calgary
-
Accused in Chestermere city hall assault case pleads not guilty
The City of Chestermere staff member charged with assaulting another staff member pleaded not guilty Thursday.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator cites company for causing seismic events in Peace River area
The Alberta Energy Regulator has cited an energy company for causing a series of earthquakes, including the largest recorded tremblor in the province's history.
-
Calgary police seize $1.6M worth of cocaine from New Brighton home
Calgary police say $1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized from a New Brighton home earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge lifts Legacy Christian Academy publication ban
An alleged victim of a former staff member of Legacy Christian Academy can now be identified after she successfully petitioned in court to have a publication ban lifted.
-
Saskatoon school division 'can't even do a status quo budget' with current provincial funding
In the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s provincial budget, school divisions in Saskatchewan were expecting funding levels to increase, with the province repeatedly touting its $1 billion surplus.
-
Closing arguments expected in Ally Moosehunter homicide case
Closing arguments are set for next week in the first-degree murder case of a man accused of killing his girlfriend.
Regina
-
'Bad for the city': Regina Mayor, Experience Regina CEO break silence on tourism slogans
The Mayor of Regina calls tourism slogans that were rolled out as part of a rebrand last week “sexist” and “wrong.”
-
Files on 39 addiction treatment clients found in Regina dumpster, privacy commissioner says
A recent report from the province’s privacy commissioner says the Métis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan Inc. (MACSI) failed to take appropriate steps after patient treatment files were discovered in a recycling bin.
-
Location for new Harbour Landing Elementary School confirmed
A location for the site of the new joint-use Harbour Landing Elementary School has been confirmed.
Atlantic
-
N.S. government includes record-high health-care spending in 2023-24 budget
The Tim Houston PC government remains firm in their promise they'll fix the health-care system by spending more taxpayer money on health than any previous government before.
-
'I've lost everything': Homeowners lose everything after rural Shepody, N.B. home destroyed by fire
A couple in Shepody, N.B., has lost everything after their home was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
-
P.E.I. potato farmers take federal government to court as export ban on seed potatoes continues
Potato farmers on Prince Edward Island are taking the federal government to court due to the decision to restrict the movement of P.E.I. seed potatoes.
Toronto
-
Ontario aims to balance budget in 2025 despite largest spending plan in province's history
The Ontario government says it is on track to balancing the budget by 2025 despite having the largest spending plan in the province’s history.
-
Ontario pharmacists to be given new prescribing powers
Pharmacists in Ontario are being given the power to prescribe new medications.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truck
An Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
Montreal
-
Lawyer for owner of Old Montreal building speaks out after deadly fire
For the first time, the owner of a building in Old Montreal has responded to questions about the fire — through his lawyer — addressing allegations that the building was unsafe.
-
Quebec Solidaire boycotts QUB radio after 'violent' and 'hateful' remarks
The political class at the National Assembly has condemned the 'violent' and 'hateful' remarks that columnist Gilles Proulx allegedly made about Quebec solidaire MNAs during Richard Martineau's show on Qub radio in recent weeks.
-
RCMP arrest Montreal teenager on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI
The RCMP arrested an 18-year-old Montreal man Thursday on allegations he was going to commit a terrorism offence based on a tip from the FBI.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. President Joe Biden touches down in Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Thursday evening in Ottawa for a whirlwind 27-hour visit expected to focus on both the friendly and thorny aspects of the Canada-U.S. relationship, including protectionism and migration on both sides of the border.
-
Stittsville stabbing sends two people to hospital
Emergency crews responded to a call for a stabbing on Hartsmere Drive, off Stittsville Main Street, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Two police cruisers guarded the parking lot of the Trustee M. Curry Park late Thursday evening.
-
Ottawa French Catholic school board piloting four-day week at two schools
The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est has announced plans for a four-day school week pilot-project this fall, becoming the first school board in Ontario to offer families a shortened school week schedule.
Kitchener
-
Still no winner for Hagersville’s ‘Catch the Ace’ draw, jackpot jumps to $1.5M
The ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot is still up for grabs in Hagersville. There was no winner Thursday night so the total prize money is now an estimated $1,526,067.
-
Welcome back Zellers: Cambridge location opens amid wave of nostalgia
The resurrection of Zellers is officially underway with the Cambridge location opening its doors to eager shoppers who lined up ahead of the store's official reopening.
-
Fake catering orders could be costly for restaurants
A restaurant in Ayr, Ontario wants to warn others in the industry about what they believe to be a fake catering scheme.
Northern Ontario
-
Structure Fire in Greater Sudbury
Fire crews were called to the scene of an active fire in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford Thursday evening.
-
Sudbury murder trial nears conclusion, closing arguments Monday
The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright resumed briefly Thursday morning, with the defence formally wrapping up its case.
-
North Bay liquidation store aims to bring treasure hunts to discount shopping
The co-owners of a new liquidation store in North Bay, Samuel Quesnel and Chloé Boivenue, say they want to bring a treasure hunt shopping experience to the city.
Winnipeg
-
Stolen gun recovered in Lac du Bonnet: RCMP
Mounties in Lac du Bonnet have recovered a gun stolen more than two years ago from an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.
-
First Nations police arrest suspect in Long Plain First Nation shooting
Manitoba First Nation police have arrested a man connected with a shooting on March 19 on Long Plain First Nation that resulted in the community going on lockdown.
-
Need a job? These are Manitoba’s most in-demand occupations
Manitoba’s labour force is growing at a rate to supply enough workers for available positions into 2026, according to the province’s labour market outlook.
Vancouver
-
'It was disgusting': Downtown Vancouver building smeared with human feces twice this month
Security cameras have captured a woman smearing and throwing human feces at a downtown Vancouver building more than once this month.
-
B.C. woman accused of manslaughter in escort service druggings remanded into custody
Following a court appearance Thursday, a B.C. woman facing more than 20 charges – including manslaughter – in connection with alleged druggings of men who used escort services was remanded into custody.
-
Former doctor the victim of West Vancouver homicide
The man killed in West Vancouver earlier this week was a retired urologist who was involved in several legal disputes over valuable real estate, CTV News has learned.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man's 85 convictions highlight links between brain injury, homelessness, crime
A Victoria man’s life of crime has turned into one of survival, hope and advocacy amid ongoing conversations in the community about how best to tackle public safety matters.
-
Island Health provides update on $60M ICU replacement at Nanaimo hospital
Island Health is providing more details on a long-awaited replacement of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH).
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearance
Mounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.