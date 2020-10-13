EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service's helicopter guided a lost man and his two dogs back to safety at Elk Island National Park late Sunday night.

The man phoned police after 10 p.m. when he was "lost deep in the park," EPS said.

Air 1 flew out to Elk Island Nation Park and spotted the man pointing his flashlight at the helicopter from the woods within 10 minutes.

"We’ve located him. He's up standing and he's waiving at us," the pilot can be heard saying into his radio on footage from the chopper. "He's off the path. We're going to guided him with our light and give him directions via P.A. as best we can and get him back on the path."

Once the man was back on the Wood Bison Trail, a park ranger on a quad guided him back to the parking lot.

The hiker and his dogs were OK, police said

"Autumn is a beautiful time of the year to enjoy a hike in the woods, though EPS is reminding hikers to dress warm and let loved ones know where you’re going, and an ETA back home," an EPS spokesperson said. "The sun is setting much earlier and quickly these days."