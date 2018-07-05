Edmonton police are asking the public to help them identify a man found dead in the North Saskatchewan River last year.

The body was recovered from the banks of the river, just south of Dawson Bridge, on June 1.

The EPS Missing Persons Unit and the Chief Medical Examiner have worked to identify the man for the past 12 months. After several unsuccessful attempts, police released composite sketches of the man.

He’s described as 189 centimetres (6’0”) tall and may have had dark brown or black hair, EPS said. The man was wearing dark-coloured jeans with a brown leather belt, a black fleece sweater, a dark brown or black jacket and brown leather-strapped sandals with black soles. He was also carrying a silver alarm clock, which police believe someone may recognize.

Police are not sure of the man’s ethnicity so they released sketches with different skin tones.

EPS does not believe the man’s death is suspicious.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567. If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.