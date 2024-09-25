EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • EPS expanding translation app pilot to all members

    An Edmonton Police Service officer stands next to a cruiser in a file photo. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service officer stands next to a cruiser in a file photo. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
    The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is rolling out a new app to help bridge language barriers.

    EPS said the app, InterpretManager, allows officers to access 17,000 remote interpreters. More than 300 languages are available, including American Sign Language.

    The app was designed by Calgary-based agency Languages in Motion, and it was piloted by EPS in 2021.

    As of Wednesday, 1,100 Edmonton police members had access to the app. EPS said it plans to expand access to all members by the end of the year.

    "Officers must find ways to connect with residents who prefer or need to communicate in a language other than English," said Iman Saidi, EPS Language Services Unit Lead. "Languages in Motion has helped us do this more effectively."

    EPS said it is one of the first policing organizations in Canada to adopt this type of technology.

