

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating a crash in which a female driver died Friday night.

Police were called to a single-vehicle collision at Anthony Henday Drive and 91 Street around 9 p.m. Officers were told a westbound vehicle drifted off the roadway and collided with the centre cement bridge pillar at the 91 Street overpass.

The 26-year-old lone occupant of the 2014 Hyundai Accent died on scene.

The major collision investigations unit is investigating.