Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS investigating fatal Anthony Henday crash
A woman died after her vehicle crashed on Anthony Henday Drive Friday evening.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 2:35PM MST
Police are investigating a crash in which a female driver died Friday night.
Police were called to a single-vehicle collision at Anthony Henday Drive and 91 Street around 9 p.m. Officers were told a westbound vehicle drifted off the roadway and collided with the centre cement bridge pillar at the 91 Street overpass.
The 26-year-old lone occupant of the 2014 Hyundai Accent died on scene.
The major collision investigations unit is investigating.