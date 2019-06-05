Police are warning Edmontonians about a violent and sexual offender that will be released.

Michael Noah Cardinal, 45, is a convicted violent and sexual offender. He will reside in the Edmonton area, and EPS believes he’s likely to commit another offence.

Cardinal has a history of sexual assault involving strangers, family members, senior citizens and underage females, as well as robbery, spousal violence and indecent acts, EPS said.

He’s been placed on a number of court-ordered conditions, including a curfew; no drugs, alcohol or weapons; he can’t leave the city; and he can’t be in a relationship without informing police.

Anyone with information about potential breaches is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.