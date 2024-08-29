EPS looking for 5 men riding bikes involved in central Edmonton assault and robbery

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is turning to the public to locate five men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a person in downtown Edmonton.

On Aug. 25, EPS responded to a call at 10:15 p.m. around 100 Street and 102 Avenue where a man reported being pepper sprayed and robbed by five men on bikes.

The victim was treated then sent to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a press release.

Police said the victim was first approached by a man riding a white bicycle. He was wearing:

a black hoodie;

black pants with a white stripe down the sides;

black baseball hat; and

a face mask.

The other four men were also riding bikes and were wearing dark clothing, police said.

After the assault and robbery, the five men left the scene heading northeast from the area.

Police believe the incident was a random attack.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact them by calling 780-423-4567 or dialing #377 from a mobile phone.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the P3 Tips online tool.