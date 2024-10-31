Police ID woman found dead northwest of Grande Prairie

A woman found dead in an undeveloped area northwest of Grande Prairie last week has been identified.

RCMP in the city of 70,000 390 kiloemtres northwest of Edmonton said they found the body of Megan Butler, 35, the afternoon of Oct. 21.

Sources told CDJC-TV in Fort St. John, B.C., three days ago that Butler is from Dawson Creek, B.C.

Police in Grande Prairie last week were seeking vehicle dash camera footage from people who may have driven 116 Street between 104 and 112 avenues between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 780-830-5701 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online or via the P3 Tips app.