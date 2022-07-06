EPS officer charged with assault after off-duty incident

An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged with assault after an off-duty incident earlier this year.

Const. Scott Bailey, a six-year member, was charged with assault causing bodily harm after an incident on Feb. 20.

"Non-life-threatening injuries were reported by the complainant at the time and both parties are known to one another," EPS said.

Bailey was arrested the day of the incident after an investigation by the EPS Domestic Offender Crimes Section and was released on an undertaking.

"He was on leave at the time of the incident and has remained on leave since. His duty status is currently under review," EPS added.

Bailey played in the NHL for the Boston Bruins in the 1990s.